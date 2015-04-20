PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,200 on steadier dollar; eyes on Greece, China

* No progress made in Greece’s deal on financial aid

* China easing move fails to boost demand

* Equity moves, Fed rate hike eyed for cues (Updates prices)

By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell below $1,200 an ounce on Monday as equities rallied and the dollar steadied, while traders assessed China’s new policy measures to shore up the world’s second-largest economy and risks that Greece may default.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,194.68 an ounce by 1505 EDT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell $9.40 to settle at $1,193.70 an ounce.

U.S. equities rallied, boosted by investment bank Morgan Stanley’s report of its most profitable quarter since the financial crisis. The strong performance attracted investors, who demonstrated limited interest in gold.

“The funds have to asset allocate wherever they find the performance,” said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New York. “You have a triple digit up day in the stock market, and the funds are not asset allocating to gold.”

The rally in stock markets likely contributed to an uptick in the dollar, which weighed further on gold prices, Gero said.

The dollar gained 0.5 percent versus a basket of leading currencies on Monday, following a near 2 percent drop last week on underwhelming U.S. data.

The Fed’s policy meeting later this month will be eyed for stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike.

Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead of a Eurogroup finance ministers’ gathering two days later, a Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.

“For now, the Greece situation hasn’t really led to a stronger dollar... but equally we are not really seeing a flight to safety,” ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.

While uncertainty over the situation in Greece could lift some retail gold demand in Europe, there has been no significant uptick in physical demand from Asia, the top consuming region, traders said.

Economic sluggishness in China, the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer, in particular was a concern given the central bank’s easing measures over the weekend.

China’s central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

Spot silver was down 1.7 percent at $15.94 an ounce. Platinum lost 1.8 percent to $1,143.12 an ounce and palladium fell 1.3 percent to $770.00 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)