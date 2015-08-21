FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Spot gold hovers near five week top on bets Fed will delay rate hike
#Gold Market Report
August 21, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Spot gold hovers near five week top on bets Fed will delay rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Spot gold neared its highest
level in more than a month on Friday as bets climbed that the
United States would delay an expected hike in interest rates to
later than September. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,153.50 an ounce by
0035 GMT, having struck the highest since July 15 at $1,155.46.
    * U.S. gold was bid up 0.1 percent at $1,153.45,
having also hit its loftiest since mid July.
    * U.S. Federal Reserve officials widely agreed last month
the economy was nearing the point where interest rates should
move higher, but worried lagging inflation and a weak global
economy posed too big a risk to commit to "lift off."
 
    *  U.S. home resales rose to a near 8-1/2-year high in July
and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region picked up this
month, fresh signs of steady economic growth that likely keeps
the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this year.
 
    * Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping
to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven
months in office in which he fought Greece's creditors for a
better bailout deal but had to cave in. 
    * A mini debt crisis in northern China is exposing cracks in
a financial pillar of the country's economic revival plan: the
$430 billion loan-guarantee industry. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks fell early on Friday, following Wall Street,
as fears took hold of a China-led deceleration in global growth.
 

    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
    0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI flash Aug 
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 
    0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 
    0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 
    1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 
    1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Aug

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT
    
  Metal             Last      PrevClose   Change   Pct chg
                                                          
  Spot Gold         1153.50   1152.76       0.74      0.06
  Spot Silver       15.51     15.55        -0.04     -0.26
  Spot Platinum     1026.60   1029.00      -2.40     -0.23
  Spot Palladium    619.02    618.00        1.02      0.17
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5   1153      1153          0.10      0.01
 SILVER 5000 SEP5       15.5      15.517   -0.02     -0.11
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.