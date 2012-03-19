FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up on cenbank buying talk but outlook weak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold follows US equities, euro higher
    * Central banks seen buying last week
    * Technical selling could weigh if $1,630 support fails
    * Coming up: U.S. February housing starts Tuesday


    By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday
after a steep drop last week, with some investors encouraged by
signs that central banks have been buying the precious metal on
dips, but technical factors suggested prices could fall further.	
    Bullion followed gains in U.S. equities, a stronger euro and
improved investor appetite across the board, after a strong run
of U.S. job and manufacturing data.	
    Gold's 3 percent decline last week removed gains in 	
January based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing,
as the Federal Reserve offered few clues on any further action.	
    Heavy buying of put options to protect against downside
risks suggested the metal could extend losses toward $1,600 an
ounce, and a recent bearish "death cross" chart pattern also
indicated weakness, traders said.	
    "At this point, gold is simply consolidating its recent
decline below both its 50- and 200-day moving average lines,"
said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Financial. 	
    "If support at $1,630 an ounce - which gold has held for
three straight weeks - is broken, one can expect another leg
lower to begin," Sarhan said.	
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent on the day at $1,662.66
an ounce by 3:09 p.m. EST (1909 GMT). The price drop of 3
percent last week was its second biggest weekly decline of 2012.	
    Gold recently formed a "death cross" on its weekly charts,
as its 10-week (50-day) moving average (MA) fell below its
50-week (200-day) MA, which usually suggests downward pressure
could continue, Sarhan said.	
     	
    Recent pullbacks have prompted more gold investors to buy
puts with lower strike prices while holding their long futures
position to protect against downside risk, said Jonathan Jossen,
an independent COMEX gold options floor trader. 	
    Three weeks of upbeat U.S. data have made investors more
confident about the economy and less eager to hold gold as
insurance against another slowdown.	
    The resulting steep rise in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields has weighed on gold. 	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$11.50 at $1,667.30 an ounce. Trading volume was about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.	
    	
    CENBANKS BUY GOLD AFTER DROP	
    Central banks reportedly bought around $250 million worth of
metal last week through the Bank for International Settlements,
sources said. 	
    They were net buyers of gold last year for a second straight
year with a 439.7 tonnes purchase in 2011. In the two decades
prior to 2010, central banks as a group had consistently been
net sellers of gold.	
    Analysts said that talk of official-sector gold buying
should bolster investor confidence as central banks tend to be
very long-term owners of the precious metal.	
    In the investment sector, gold exchange-traded fund holdings
have also risen for 10 straight weeks, driven mostly by inflows
into the main North American funds.	
    In other precious metals, silver rose 1.2 percent to
$32.94 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.5 percent to
$701.93 an ounce and platinum edged up 0.3 percent to
$1,672.43 an ounce.	
 3:09 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold APR   1667.30  11.50   0.7  1652.30 1670.10  120,440 
 US Silver MAY  32.955  0.351   1.1   32.330  33.090   28,948 
 US Plat APR   1684.70   9.20   0.5  1670.50 1686.30    5,072 
 US Pall JUN    707.60   5.90   0.8   698.00  708.95    1,586 
 
 Gold          1662.66   9.17   0.6  1652.93 1669.40         
 Silver         32.940  0.400   1.2   32.360  33.060 
 Platinum      1672.43   4.97   0.3  1673.00 1681.50 
 Palladium      701.93   3.43   0.5   699.00  704.72 
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        144,213   184,924   193,964     17.61   -1.36 
 US Silver       33,471    68,190    73,884     30.04   -1.73 
 US Platinum      7,233     8,484     8,312     23.94    0.44 
 US Palladium     1,722     5,240     4,644

