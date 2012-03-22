FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold falls to lowest since mid-January, ends off lows
    * Worries over global economic slowdown pressure markets
    * Recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields weigh on gold
    * Coming up: U.S. new home sales Friday


    By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its
lowest price in more than two months o n T hursday, as worries
about continued contraction in manufacturing in both the euro
zone and China triggered a broad sell-off.	
    Bullion ended down 0.5 percent, but off its earlier low on
some technical support. The metal, which has taken to follow
riskier assets, was pressured as data showed manufacturing
activity in both China and Europe have shrunk further. That more
than offset a four-year low in U.S. initial jobless claims.	
    Gold, which was $150 lower than its Feb. 29 peak of about
$1,800 an ounce, has been hit by fading hopes of more U.S.
monetary easing and a better U.S. economic outlook. The decline
reflected recent massive outflow from bullion exchange-traded
funds and some funds exiting the gold trade.	
    "Gold's been 100 percent focused on the China slowdown,"
said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth
Management with more than $1 billion in assets. 	
    "The sell-off in gold I think is overdone. It's been tagged
to the strength of the dollar and whether there will be further
economic stimulus," and price volatility will rise even though
global economic worries and geopolitical tensions should
underpin the metal, Sica said.	
    Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,642.65 an ounce
by 2:56 p.m. EDT (1856 GMT). 	
    The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68, its weakest since
Jan. 13. Gold has given back the gains in January that had been
based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing, 	
as the Federal Reserve has offered few clues on any further 	
action.	
    U.S. gold futures settled down $7.80 at $1,642.50,
with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.	
    Losses in spot silver outpaced those in gold, with
the metal shedding 2.5 percent to $31.32 an ounce.	
    Analysts expected that with a reassessment of global
economic health could send gold prices down further. 	
    Adding to the negative mood in gold was a recent spike in
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields which move in
the opposite direction to Treasury bond prices and are seen as a
gauge of short-term U.S. interest rates. Higher interest rates
can reduce investor interest in gold, which carries no yield.  	
          	
    PHYSICAL DEMAND MUTED  	
    Physical buying was particularly quiet in Asia as
disappointing China's manufacturing data fanned concerns about
China's retail gold appetite.  	
    In India, the world's largest gold consumer, jewelers have
been closed since the weekend in protest against an import duty
increase on bullion. 	
    James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC, said that the
level of pent-up gold demand in India will be an important	
factor for the future direction of gold prices.	
    The recent economic optimism helped platinum regain its
premium over gold earlier in the month. But the spread flipped
to a discount again this week, with gold standing roughly $30
above platinum.	
    Spot platinum traded down 1 percent at $1,616.49 an
ounce, and spot palladium dropped 4.9 percent to $647.33
as the metal unwound sharp recent gains driven by supply worries
and better global economic sentiment.	
 2:56 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold APR   1642.50  -7.80  -0.5  1627.50 1656.60  157,252 
 US Silver MAY  31.345 -0.882  -2.7   31.090  32.350   48,080 
 US Plat APR   1612.10 -28.30  -1.7  1604.00 1645.00   10,424 
 US Pall JUN    651.05 -37.60  -5.5   650.40  689.30    7,508 
 
 Gold          1642.65  -7.30  -0.4  1628.65 1656.01         
 Silver         31.320 -0.800  -2.5   31.110  32.340 
 Platinum      1616.49 -16.99  -1.0  1607.00 1641.50 
 Palladium      647.33 -33.20  -4.9   651.90  686.00 
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        175,966   185,912   195,429     19.06   -0.18 
 US Silver       52,531    67,501    73,362     31.14   -0.17 
 US Platinum     12,625     8,778     8,379     26.84    2.42 
 US Palladium     7,558     4,825     4,501

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.