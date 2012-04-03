FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes
April 3, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold posts biggest 1-day fall in a month
    * Fed minutes showed policymakers less eager to easing
    * Volume below average for third session, interest wanes
    * Recent bright US economic outlook trims gold's appeal
    * Coming up: U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index

 (Updates comments, market activity, adds details)	
    By Frank Tang and Michelle Martin	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Gold fell 2 percent on 
Tuesday for its biggest one-day drop in a month, tumbling
suddenly after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its March
meeting, suggesting to investors that policy makers were growing
less eager to launch additional monetary stimulus measures.	
    Bullion was already lower before the Fed released minutes of
its most recent policy meeting, which suggested that officials
of the U.S. central bank were not ready to start a third round
of government bond buying, or quantitative easing, known as QE3.
 	
    "The Fed has distanced itself from QE3. It's in line with
what Bernanke said in February, but nonetheless it's enough to
reduce the near-term bullish momentum," said James Steel, chief
commodity analyst at HSBC. 	
    Gold has now fallen below its levels in late January when
the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until at
least late 2014 and investors believed more easing was likely.	
    Spot gold was down 2 percent at $1,643.60 an ounce by
3:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT). It had gained as much as 2 percent in
the two previous sessions.	
    Prior to the Fed minutes, U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled down $7.70 an ounce at $1,672.    	
    Trading volume rose after the Fed minutes but still was
below normal for a third straight day. 	
    George Nickas, a precious metals broker at commodities firm
INTL FCStone, said increased trading activity would be unlikely
until gold can break out of a recent trading range between
$1,630 and $1,700 an ounce.    	
    In earlier trade, funds appeared uninterested in the gold
trade as U.S. economic data for factory goods orders and auto
sales pointed to a strengthening economic outlook.	
    In the minutes of the Fed's March meeting, policymakers
noted signs of slightly stronger economic growth but remained
cautious about a broad pick up in U.S. activity, focusing on a
still-elevated jobless rate.	
    "It's fair to say the Fed remains conscious about the
recovery, so perhaps this sell-off is overdone," said HSBC's
Steel. 	
    However, the minutes suggest the appetite for another dose
of quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has waned significantly. 	
    	
    QE HOPES, INDIA STRIKE	
    Ultra-loose monetary policy helped send gold to record highs
in 2011. But gold's climb stalled as a recent raft of
firmer-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed expectations for
a third round of quantitative easing.	
    Prices have fallen around 8 percent since expectations for
more Fed asset-buying pushed gold to $1,790 at the end of
February, its highest price since November.	
    "The gold market has recently been very sensitive to Fed
statements, so it is likely to react to the news," BNP Paribas
analyst Anne-Laure Tremblay said. "The apparent absence of
physical demand, notably with the strike of Indian jewelers, has
been weighing on prices."	
    Gold demand from India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, remained sluggish as the prolonged strike by jewelers
to protest excise taxes levied in the budget continued into a
third week. 	
    Surging car sales, however, kept industrial precious metals
such as platinum, palladium and silver from falling further.	
    U.S. auto sales rose more than 15 percent in March as rising
consumer confidence quickened the pace of a sluggish recovery.
 	
    Spot silver was down 1.2 percent at $32.58 an ounce,
spot platinum eased 0.4 percent at $1,638.24 an ounce,
and spot palladium inched down 0.2 percent at $648.85 an
ounce.	
    	
 3:24 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1672.00  -7.70  -0.5  1640.20 1682.70  140,552
 US Silver MAY  33.265  0.167   0.5   32.465  33.295   42,255
 US Plat JUL   1660.50   5.60   0.3  1642.00 1671.00    5,400
 US Pall JUN    659.60   0.80   0.1   651.50  664.20    2,024
 
 Gold          1643.60 -33.65  -2.0  1639.70 1680.66         
 Silver         32.580 -0.380  -1.2   32.500  33.270
 Platinum      1638.24  -6.09  -0.4  1643.30 1663.74
 Palladium      648.85  -1.53  -0.2   653.03  661.25
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        152,903   204,770   197,139     18.19    1.09
 US Silver       49,168    63,280    60,471     27.93   -0.15
 US Platinum      5,507    11,159     8,412     19.92    0.05
 US Palladium     2,034     5,163     4,685                  
 
 	
 (Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in New York, Jan
Harvey in London; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)

