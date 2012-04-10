FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 6 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1.2 pct, breaks ranks with equities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold sharply outperforms S&P 500 for a second day
    * Bargain hunting helps after recent sell-off
    * Bullish options trade points to bright outlook
    * Coming up: US import/export prices Wednesday

 (Updates market activity)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent on
Tuesday, breaking ranks with equities for a second session, as
sharp losses in equities triggered safe-haven buying in the
bullion market, which had sustained a recent sell-off.	
    The precious metal posted its fourth straight daily rise,
its longest streak in two months. Some investors took advantage
of the lower prices to re-enter the gold trade. Gold had a sharp
price pullback during a recent strong run of U.S. data that
dashed hopes of U.S. monetary easing.	
    Bullion rose along with safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt
prices. Buying accelerated after the U.S. equities benchmark S&P
500 broke below key support before the start of the
first-quarter earning season. Technical and options-related
buying in gold also helped.	
    "There is still a tremendous amount of open interest above
the $1,800 strike in the longer-dated options, which is
encouraging," said Anthony Neglia, president of Tower Trading
and a COMEX gold options floor trader.	
    Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,660.20 an ounce by
3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), its biggest one-day rise in more than
two weeks. 	
    The metal also rebounded from heavy early losses to set a
one-week high of $1,662.60 triggering some momentum buying.	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $16.80
at $1,660.70.	
    Trading volume was on track to be the strongest in a week,
preliminary Reuters data showed.	
    The Dow notched a tripe-digit loss and other commodities led
by crude oil tumbled. Gold had largely been following the
equities market so far this year, but disappointing U.S. jobs
data last Friday appeared to break that trend.	
    Gold prices were still down 7 percent lower from a late
February high near $1,800 an ounce, as so-called risk assets
have struggled.	
    	
    PHYSICAL DEMAND LAGS	
    Other traders said gold benefited from program buying by
several funds as well as technical factors which lent support,
but they said slow physical demand made the metal vulnerable for
a pullback.	
    "In the near term, we will see the market trade sideways
because there is no real fundamental driver but there is also no
reason to let it go," said Fred Schoenstein, a trader at Heraeus
Precious Metals Management.	
    Gold demand in top buyer India has been slow to recover
after the end of a three-week jewelers' strike. Daily gold sales
in India in the last two days are down 80 percent from a year
ago. 	
    Silver rose 0.5 percent to $31.69 an ounce,
underperforming gold. The gold/silver ratio, which measures the
number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose to
over 52, its highest since early January.	
    Spot platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,593.99 an
ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.5 percent to $635.22
an ounce.	
 3:30 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1660.70  16.80   1.0  1632.50 1664.80  163,036
 US Silver MAY  31.679  0.155   0.5   31.110  31.940   48,938
 US Plat JUL   1593.70 -24.50  -1.5  1584.30 1634.90    8,028
 US Pall JUN    636.85  -6.95  -1.1   629.00  653.20    3,140
 
 Gold          1660.20  19.57   1.2  1632.45 1662.60         
 Silver         31.690  0.160   0.5   31.190  31.920
 Platinum      1593.99 -11.96  -0.7  1587.00 1626.45
 Palladium      635.22  -3.11  -0.5   631.27  652.50
 
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        187,173   201,990   197,395     18.19    1.09
 US Silver       64,622    58,207    60,070     27.93   -0.15
 US Platinum      8,140    10,844     8,441     19.92    0.05
 US Palladium     3,157     4,296     4,689                  
 
 	
 (Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)

