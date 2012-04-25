FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat, tumbles then recovers after Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, tumbles then recovers after Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold recovers from knee-jerk decline after Fed statement
    * Fed offers few clues on further easing
    * Funds have reduced bullish gold positions

 (Recasts, updates prices, market activity, adds second byline,
dateline, previously LONDON)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on
W ednesday in a volatile session that saw the precious metal
tumble $10 an ounce after the Federal Reserve ended a two-day
policy meeting, then quickly recover those losses and briefly
turn higher.	
    Analysts said gold tumbled in a knee-jerk sell-off after the
Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for steps to ease
monetary policy even more. But it quickly recovered as the
central bank repeated its promise to keep rates near zero until
at least late 2014. 	
    Gold has lost more than $150 an ounce since the end of
February, as some funds have reduced their bullish position
after a strong run of U.S. economic indicators dashed hopes of
further U.S. monetary easing.	
    "Gold is not at the forefront of anybody's trading book at
this moment," said George Nickas, a precious metals broker at 
commodities firm INTL FCStone.	
    Nickas said that the market might have oversold after
falling toward the lower end of a well-supported trading range,
as there were few surprises in the Fed's policy statement at the
end of a two-day meeting.	
    Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,638.80 an ounce
by 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), off a session low of $1,623.90 an
ounce.	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery were down $4.50
an ounce at $1,639.30.	
    Policy makers offered no new clues about whether the Fed
will stick to its June target for ending Operation Twist, its
latest effort to keep down long-term rates.	
 	
 Prices at 1:07 p.m. EST (1707 GMT)                            
 
                               LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                         CHG    CHG     CHG
 US gold                    1639.30    -4.50  -0.3%    4.6%
 US silver                   30.370   -0.376  -1.2%    8.8%
 US platinum                1552.80     4.70   0.3%   10.9%
 US palladium                659.60    -6.20  -0.9%    0.5%
 
 Gold                       1638.80    -2.93  -0.2%    4.8%
 Silver                       30.40    -0.39  -1.3%    9.8%
 Platinum                   1546.75     7.55   0.5%   11.0%
 Palladium                   656.72    -6.81  -1.0%    0.6%
 
 Gold Fix                   1637.75    -3.50  -0.2%    4.0%
 Silver Fix                   30.88     2.00   0.1%    9.6%
 Platinum Fix               1551.00     1.00   0.1%   12.3%
 Palladium Fix               665.00     4.00   0.6%    4.6%

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.