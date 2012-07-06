PRECIOUS-Gold slides on deflation worry after US jobs data

* Dismal US job growth fuels deflation concerns * Investors focus on poor outlook instead of Fed easing hopes * Physical bullion demand subdued in Asia * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit data on Monday (Adds details, updates quotes, market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1.5 percent on Friday as a disappointing U.S. jobs report spurred deflation fears, prompting investors to seek refuge in the perceived safety of the dollar and sell gold along with commodities and equities. Bullion dropped more than 1 percent for the week, as prices slid on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew at a less-than-expected pace in June. A $3 drop in crude oil and a sell-off on Wall Street stirred fears of a global economic slowdown which have recently heavily pressured gold prices. "Gold's decline today has to do with the notion that even though the job report is very weak, the lack of conviction that there will be another economic stimulus has caused a lot of shorter-term gold investors to sell," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth Management with over $1 billion in assets. Even though economists said the report would push the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to additional monetary easing, which should help gold, a sharp sell-off in riskier assets across the board more than offset any hopes of Fed action for now, traders said. Spot gold was down 1.6 percent at $1,579 an ounce by 3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $30.50 at $1,578.90 an ounce. Silver fell 2.5 percent to $26.97 an ounce. Bullion briefly turned higher after the report showed job creation during the month was not enough to bring down the U.S. unemployment rate at 8.2 percent, as it fueled concerns that Europe's debt crisis was shifting the U.S. economy into low gear. "Certainly it brings up the picture of additional easing discussion if the job number remains weakened, and that alone is enough to buoy gold," said James Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC. The payroll report has raised the chances in favor of the Federal Reserve launching a new round of monetary stimulus to boost growth, a Reuters poll of 15 Wall Street economists showed a 65 percent chance the Fed will for the third time expand its balance sheet via large-scale bond purchases. Gold has been particularly sensitive to central banks' monetary policies. In February, it was up 15 percent for the year after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until late 2014. On Friday, bullion is only up less than 2 percent. PHYSICAL DEMAND SLOW There was little support for gold from the physical market, where bullion demand remained subdued after prices rose above $1,600 earlier this week, with dealers in Asia said to be waiting for a lower price level. In another sign of weak physical demand, Hong Kong shipped 75,456 kg of gold to mainland China in May, down 26 percent from the previous month, trade data showed. In platinum group metals, platinum dropped 2.3 percent to $1,435.75 an ounce, and palladium eased 1.3 percent to $573.23. 3:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1578.90 -30.50 -1.9 1576.40 1610.60 151,881 US Silver SEP 26.92 -0.752 -2.7 26.905 27.795 37,909 US Plat OCT 1449.50 -28.20 -1.9 1440.80 1479.30 5,903 US Pall SEP 580.35 -5.40 -0.9 574.35 589.00 2,782 Gold 1579.00 -25.33 -1.6 1577.10 1609.39 Silver 26.970 -0.690 -2.5 26.970 27.800 Platinum 1435.75 -33.43 -2.3 1443.75 1471.50 Palladium 573.23 -7.55 -1.3 577.00 585.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 161,554 186,934 196,124 19.98 0.02 US Silver 43,302 60,082 58,222 30.74 -4.07 US Platinum 5,979 12,230 9,025 23 0.00 US Palladium 2,792 4,813 4,622 (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by M.D. Golan and Marguerita Choy)