#Basic Materials
July 6, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slides on deflation worry after US jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dismal US job growth fuels deflation concerns
    * Investors focus on poor outlook instead of Fed easing
hopes
    * Physical bullion demand subdued in Asia
    * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit data on Monday

 (Adds details, updates quotes, market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1.5 percent on Friday
as a disappointing U.S. jobs report spurred deflation fears,
prompting investors to seek refuge in the perceived safety of
the dollar and sell gold along with commodities and equities.
    Bullion dropped more than 1 percent for the week, as prices
slid on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew at a
less-than-expected pace in June. A $3 drop in
crude oil and a sell-off on Wall Street stirred fears of a
global economic slowdown which have recently heavily pressured
gold prices.
    "Gold's decline today has to do with the notion that even
though the job report is very weak, the lack of conviction that
there will be another economic stimulus has caused a lot of
shorter-term gold investors to sell," said Jeffrey Sica, chief
investment officer of SICA Wealth Management with over $1
billion in assets. 
    Even though economists said the report would push the U.S.
Federal Reserve closer to additional monetary easing, which
should help gold, a sharp sell-off in riskier assets across the
board more than offset any hopes of Fed action for now, traders
said. 
    Spot gold was down 1.6 percent at $1,579 an ounce by
3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT).
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
$30.50 at $1,578.90 an ounce.
    Silver fell 2.5 percent to $26.97 an ounce.
    Bullion briefly turned higher after the report showed job
creation during the month was not enough to bring down the U.S.
unemployment rate at 8.2 percent, as it fueled concerns that
Europe's debt crisis was shifting the U.S. economy into low
gear.
    "Certainly it brings up the picture of additional easing
discussion if the job number remains weakened, and that alone is
enough to buoy gold," said James Steel, chief metals analyst at
HSBC. 
    The payroll report has raised the chances in favor of the
Federal Reserve launching a new round of monetary stimulus to
boost growth, a Reuters poll of 15 Wall Street economists showed
a 65 percent chance the Fed will for the third time expand its
balance sheet via large-scale bond purchases. 
    Gold has been particularly sensitive to central banks'
monetary policies. In February, it was up 15 percent for the
year after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero
until late 2014.
    On Friday, bullion is only up less than 2 percent.
    
    PHYSICAL DEMAND SLOW 
    There was little support for gold from the physical market,
where bullion demand remained subdued after prices rose above
$1,600 earlier this week, with dealers in Asia said to be
waiting for a lower price level. 
 
    In another sign of weak physical demand, Hong Kong shipped
75,456 kg of gold to mainland China in May, down 26 percent from
the previous month, trade data showed. 
    In platinum group metals, platinum dropped 2.3
percent to $1,435.75 an ounce, and palladium eased 1.3
percent to $573.23. 
 3:04 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1578.90 -30.50  -1.9  1576.40 1610.60  151,881
 US Silver SEP   26.92 -0.752  -2.7   26.905  27.795   37,909
 US Plat OCT   1449.50 -28.20  -1.9  1440.80 1479.30    5,903
 US Pall SEP    580.35  -5.40  -0.9   574.35  589.00    2,782
                                                               
 Gold          1579.00 -25.33  -1.6  1577.10 1609.39         
 Silver         26.970 -0.690  -2.5   26.970  27.800
 Platinum      1435.75 -33.43  -2.3  1443.75 1471.50
 Palladium      573.23  -7.55  -1.3   577.00  585.75
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        161,554   186,934   196,124     19.98    0.02
 US Silver       43,302    60,082    58,222     30.74   -4.07
 US Platinum      5,979    12,230     9,025        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,792     4,813     4,622                  
                                                               
 

 (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Rujun Shen
in Singapore; editing by M.D. Golan and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
