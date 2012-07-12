FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise
July 12, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* NY Fed survey shows Operation Twist most likely Fed tool
    * Options show rising optimism

 (Adds details, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday on
investor frustration over the U.S. Federal Reserve's lack of
commitment to more monetary stimulus and the strength of the
dollar.
    The metal came under pressure as the market digested the
minutes from the Fed's June meeting. They showed the Fed was
open to buying more Treasury bonds to stimulate the economy, but
the recovery might need to weaken further for a consensus to
form. 
    "Investors remain cautious on indications that the Fed is
unlikely to launch additional monetary stimulus until U.S.
economic conditions weaken further," said Suki Cooper, precious
metals analyst at Barclays Capital.
    Gold has been particularly sensitive to central banks'
monetary policies and, with Thursday's decline, is nearly flat
for the year. In February it was up 15 percent after the Fed
said it would keep interest rates near zero until late 2014.
   
    Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,567.02 an ounce
by 2:48 p.m. (1848 GMT). It hit a session low of $1,554.34
earlier in the session.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $10.40 at $1,565.30 an ounce. 
    Trading volume was more than 5 percent above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed, the first time in
about two weeks that turnover has exceeded the 30-day norm.
    A U.S. government report on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to
the lowest level in four years, which lifted the dollar to
two-year highs against the euro and weighed on gold.
    Bullion investors were disappointed that the Fed minutes
released late Wednesday did not point to a greater appetite for
QE3, or a third round of the asset-buying program known as
quantitative easing, to keep interest rates low.
    "While the prospects of QE3 taking place on some time scale
are still reasonable, this is likely to remain the primary focus
of the gold market," Mitsui Precious Metals strategist David
Jollie said.
    U.S. primary dealers surveyed ahead of the Fed policy
meeting in June saw a new bond maturity-extension program,
called Operation Twist, as the most likely tool for monetary
easing, according to a poll by the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York. 

    BULLISH CALL OPTIONS
    On the gold options front, market positions suggested that
investors are betting on a recovery in the price of the metal
this month.
    Open interest in COMEX August $1,600 calls has risen over
the past week. These options give the holder the right, but not
the obligation, to sell gold futures at this price by expiry on
July 26.
    A rise in open interest in calls above the underlying
futures price suggests in theory that investors are betting on a
price increase over the next couple of weeks.
    In other precious metals, silver edged up 0.5 percent
to $27.20 an ounce. Platinum fell by 0.9 percent to
$1,411.25 an ounce, and palladium was down 0.4 percent at
$575.25 an ounce.
 2:48 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1565.30 -10.40  -0.7  1554.40 1577.90  143,250
 US Silver SEP  27.161  0.138   0.5   26.425  27.330   37,605
 US Plat OCT   1412.50 -19.10  -1.3  1405.70 1431.00    4,719
 US Pall SEP    574.80  -8.15  -1.4   572.00  582.25    2,509
                                                              
 Gold          1567.02  -8.73  -0.6  1555.45 1577.75         
 Silver         27.200  0.130   0.5   26.500  27.340
 Platinum      1411.25 -12.75  -0.9  1409.60 1425.00
 Palladium      575.25  -2.23  -0.4   574.68  580.50
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        170,818   162,443   193,941     19.62    0.10
 US Silver       41,818    58,938    57,402     31.51    0.27
 US Platinum      4,879    11,684     9,113        23    0.00
 US Palladium     2,527     3,474     4,609                  
                                                              
 

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in
London; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
