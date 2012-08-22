FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,650 on stimulus hopes after Fed minutes
#Basic Materials
August 22, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,650 on stimulus hopes after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Minutes from latest Fed meeting show stimulus fairly soon
    * Gold breaks above moving averages

 (Recasts, new details throughout, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose above $1,650 an ounce
on Wednesday for the first time since early May, as minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that another round of
bullion-friendly monetary stimulus will be imminent.
    After trading near unchanged earlier in the session, gold
shot higher after minutes from the U.S. central bank's August
meeting showed that policymakers are ready to deliver more
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
 
    Wednesday's gains lifted bullion prices above their key
technical resistances of 150-day and 200-day moving averages,
extending its rally to a sixth consecutive day. Gold looked set
to rise further after breaking above the upper end of its
trading range at $1,640 an ounce.
    "The Fed minutes clearly supported the sentiment change for
more monetary easing, allowing gold to consolidate its recent
breakout. I expect gold to move higher in the next several
sessions," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,652.56
an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), after earlier hit
$1,653.20, which marked the highest price since May 2.
    Prior to the Fed minutes release, U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down $2.40 at $1,640.50 an
ounce.
    Trading volume around 3 p.m., however, was around 120,000
lots, sharply below its 30-day and 250-day averages, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
    Among other precious metals, silver climbed 1.7
percent to $29.83 an ounce. Platinum rose 2.2 percent to
$1,532.50 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.6 percent
to $629.75.
 2:54 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1640.50  -2.40  -0.1  1636.30 1655.90  115,460
 US Silver SEP  29.556  0.128   0.4   29.170  29.830   39,705
 US Plat OCT   1526.50  18.70   1.2  1505.10 1539.50   10,809
 US Pall SEP    628.75   4.55   0.7   621.15  634.70    3,513
                                                               
 Gold          1652.56  14.67   0.9  1635.03 1653.20         
 Silver         29.830  0.510   1.7   29.250  29.870
 Platinum      1532.50  32.60   2.2  1509.50 1533.99
 Palladium      629.75   9.75   1.6   625.00  632.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        123,055   153,556   184,020     17.06   -0.21
 US Silver       51,661    39,887    56,285     24.48    0.07
 US Platinum     11,399    13,470     9,594     22.97    0.09
 US Palladium     4,512     5,756     4,604                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in
London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
