PRECIOUS-Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 11-month high after ECB; $1,800 in sight

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB's Draghi says ready to buy euro zone bonds
    * PGMs underpinned by labor unrest at South African mines
    * Fed's policy unlikely to change after US presidential race
    * Coming up: U.S. September nonfarm payrolls report Friday

 (Adds details, Updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest price
in 11 months o n T hursday, with the market's sights set firmly on
$1,800 an ounce, as the inflation-hedge appeal of bullion was
bolstered by signs the European Central Bank intends to keep
borrowing costs low.
    Platinum group metals rallied as labor unrest in South
Africa's platinum mines showed little sign of abating, which
could reduce output. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi said everything was in place for
the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries such
as Spain and that conditions linked to such purchases need not
be punitive. The ECB also kept its main refinancing rate steady
at 0.75 percent, a record low, to stimulate economic growth.
 
    "Draghi's going to make sure that the market doesn't fall
apart. For gold, that's a positive because the move is reducing
the risk of something really bad happening" with the use of
economic stimulus to keep bond yields low, said Axel Merk, chief
investment officer of Merk Funds with $600 million in assets.
    Draghi's stimulus-friendly comments fueled gains in equities
and commodities, led by a near 4 percent rebound in Brent crude
futures. Gold was also underpinned as the dollar fell almost 1
percent against the euro.
    Some analysts were surprised by gold's rally ahead of
Friday's all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. The
report is keenly watched for clues on how long the U.S. central
bank will continue adding $40 billion a month to the system
through purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
    Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,789.70 an ounce by
2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier hit a high of
$1,794.90, the loftiest level since mid-November 2011. 
    U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled up $16.70 at
$1,796.50 an ounce, with trading volume largely in line with its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Spot silver rose 1 percent to $34.91 an ounce.
    Gold was also underpinned by data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only
slightly last week, suggesting a mild improvement in the labor
market.    

    US PRESIDENTIAL RACE, PAYROLLS
    Some attributed Thursday's broad market rally to the notion
that U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has put
his campaign on a more positive footing following an aggressive
debate performance against President Barack Obama Wednesday
night. 
    Despite Thursday's rally, some traders may stay out of the
market ahead of the U.S. employment report on Friday.
    Analysts said Wednesday's encouraging private employment
data was not enough to alter the view that the Fed will keep
interest rates low until it sees signs of substantial economic
progress. 
    Spot platinum was up 1.9 percent at $1,712.99 an
ounce in an eighth straight session of gains, supported by news
South African police fired tear gas at striking miners near the
Rustenburg operations of the world's top platinum producer,
Anglo American Platinum. 
    South Africa holds around 80 percent of the world's platinum
reserves.
    Palladium climbed 3.4 percent to $670.75 an ounce on
platinum's coattails. 
 2:21 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold DEC   1796.50  16.70   0.9  1779.90 1797.70  145,260 
 US Silver DEC  35.101  0.411   1.2   34.655  35.170   33,079 
 US Plat OCT   1721.20  30.90   1.8  1695.70 1721.40       33 
 US Pall DEC    674.75  16.85   2.6   654.10  677.05    4,294 
                                                               
 Gold          1789.70  12.31   0.7  1778.40 1794.90         
 Silver         34.910  0.350   1.0   34.640  35.090 
 Platinum      1712.99  32.29   1.9  1687.30 1718.24 
 Palladium      670.75  21.95   3.4   654.50  675.50 
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        152,669   168,487   173,602     16.75    0.33 
 US Silver       34,508    61,067    57,431     28.75    0.54 
 US Platinum     10,058    15,928     8,943     20.17   -1.01 
 US Palladium     4,326     5,709     4,871                  
                                                               
 

 (Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison and Veronica Brown in
London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
