PRECIOUS-Gold rises on dollar drop, economic data in focus
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on dollar drop, economic data in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold ends near resistance at 50-day moving average
    * Silver ETF holdings rise as price recovers
    * Coming up: Reuters/U.Michgan sentiment Friday

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices, adds second byline,
dateline)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose half a
percent on Thursday as a drop in the dollar  prompted investors
to buy, sending bullion back to the key technical resistance
level near $1,330 an ounce. 
    The metal benefits as the dollar fell against the euro after
a German Ifo survey showing business morale improved there. Data
also showed new U.S. claims for jobless benefits edged higher
last week, but remained within a range that suggests the labour
market's recovery is on track. 
    However, an improving U.S. economic outlook could weigh on
gold prices, analysts said. On Wednesday, data showed new U.S.
home sales in June vaulted to a five-year high, while the U.S.
manufacturing sector and euro zone private industry also
improved in July.
    "We still think there is potential for lower prices in gold
because of seasonal weakness and signs of weaker jewellery
demand from China," said Erica Rannestad, analyst at commodities
research and consultant CPM Group.
    Spot gold fell as low as $1,308.74 an ounce in early
trading but sharply recovered to $1,327.51 an ounce by 2:17 p.m.
EDT (1817 GMT), up 0.5 percent. 
    The gain put spot bullion at its 50-day moving average of
$1,327 an ounce, Reuters data showed.
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$9.30 at $1,328.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 5 percent
above its 30-day average, preliminary data showed.
    Thursday's COMEX August option expiration helped boost
turnover, and buying related to short-covering also supported
gold futures, traders said.
    The markets are awaiting fresh clues from the Federal
Reserve on the outlook for its bond-buying stimulus program,
which has helped fuel gold's rally to record highs in recent
years.
    The U.S. central bank meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, with
a policy statement due at the end of the two-day meeting.
    
    SILVER ETF HOLDINGS SURGE
    The world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund
iShares Silver Trust posted its biggest one-day jump in
holdings since January as a rebound in silver prices triggered
resurgent buying from longer-term retail investors, analysts
said on Thursday.
    The move stands in sharp contrast to a month ago when the
silver ETF's tonnage tumbled to a 2013 low, sparking fears that
mom-and-pop investors were beginning to lose faith in the metal.
 
    After falling toward technical support at $18 twice and
holding there each time, silver's price has gained 11 percent in
the past 30 days. Year to date, silver is still down 33 percent,
underperforming gold which is down 21 percent.
    Silver was up 0.2 percent at $20.18 an ounce. Among
platinum group metals, platinum was down 18 cents at
$1,442.74 an ounce and palladium dropped 1 percent to
$737 an ounce.

 2:17 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold AUG   1328.80   9.30   0.7  1308.40 1331.90  152,411
 US Silver SEP  20.154  0.134   0.7   19.750  20.230   28,781
 US Plat OCT   1447.90  -7.30  -0.5  1428.80 1453.20    7,833
 US Pall SEP    740.75  -4.55  -0.6   734.20  749.25    3,505
                                                               
 Gold          1327.51   6.82   0.5  1308.74 1330.95         
 Silver         20.180  0.040   0.2   19.820  20.240
 Platinum      1442.74  -0.18   0.0  1430.00 1451.50
 Palladium      737.00  -7.15  -1.0   737.25  747.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        213,743   202,321   179,779     21.83   -2.36
 US Silver       30,448    61,797    56,465      29.9    0.42
 US Platinum      7,935    14,779    13,078     23.86   -0.07
 US Palladium     3,593     4,355     5,472                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Veronica Brown;
Editing by Anthony Barker and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
