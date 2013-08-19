FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on worries over Fed stimulus curb
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on worries over Fed stimulus curb

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bullion in retreat after hitting two-month high
    * Rising bond yields signal Fed tapering soon
    * SPDR Gold sees first weekly inflow in months
    * Coming up: US Chicago Fed index Tuesday

 (Adds comment, technical view, second byline, dateline)
    By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday,
snapping a three-day winning streak, as rising U.S. bond yields
signal the U.S. Federal Reserve could be moving closer to
reducing monetary stimulus next month, analysts said.
    Bullion has rallied in recent weeks due to uncertainty about
the timing of the Fed's planned stimulus scale-back, technical
buying triggered by a break above the key $1,350 mark, and fresh
inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.  
    Traders said the gold market will now likely take trading
cues from the latest minutes of the Fed's policy meeting in July
which are set for release later this week.
    "Given the thin summer trading conditions, gold prices are
likely to stay choppy ahead of the Fed Open Market Committee
minutes release," said James Steel, chief precious metals
analyst at HSBC.
    Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,365.54 an ounce by
4:18 p.m. EDT (2018 GMT), having earlier hit a two-month peak of
$1,384.10. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$5.30 at $1,365.70, with trading volume 30 percent below its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-year highs on
Monday, extending weakness after their worst week in two months,
as investors worried about the effect on the market if the
Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program next month.
 
    "There's a mystery at the moment, because the bond market
clearly believes that the Fed tapering is just about to start,"
said Jesper Dannesboe, senior commodity strategist at Societe
Generale.
    Unlike equities or bonds, gold yields no dividends or
interest and the metal is particularly sensitive to rises in
U.S. interest rates.
    Providing some support to gold, the SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, posted a
0.4 percent increase in its holdings last week to 915.32
tonnes, its first net gain in months.
    So far this year, investors have withdrawn about $19 billion
from the fund. 
    Silver was down 0.3 percent to $23.14, having earlier
risen to its highest in almost three months at $23.60. Last
week, the metal made its biggest weekly gain since September
2008, up around 13 percent.
    Platinum was down 1 percent at $1,504.49, and
palladium fell 1.4 percent to $749.75 an ounce.
    On charts, palladium looks set to form a bearish formation
known as the "death cross" as its 50-day moving average is
falling below 200-day moving average, suggesting the short-term
momentum has turned more negative.
    
 4:18 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1365.70  -5.30  -0.4  1362.00 1384.10  117,621
 US Silver SEP  23.166 -0.156  -0.7   22.955  23.605   45,393
 US Plat OCT   1509.00 -18.60  -1.2  1505.60 1529.80    5,853
 US Pall SEP    752.90 -10.15  -1.3   747.50  764.45    5,929
                                                               
 Gold          1365.90 -10.00  -0.7  1363.08 1384.10         
 Silver         23.140 -0.060  -0.3   23.010  23.600
 Platinum      1504.49 -14.51  -1.0  1508.50 1526.00
 Palladium      749.75 -10.75  -1.4   752.00  762.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        128,007   192,008   189,242     23.65    1.40
 US Silver       56,004    50,226    53,816        33    1.84
 US Platinum      6,060     9,023    12,526     20.43    0.05
 US Palladium     8,772     3,972     5,268                  
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Veronica Brown, Jane Baird and Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.