FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as Fed minutes show few tapering clues
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as Fed minutes show few tapering clues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Mixed view among Fed officials on time of stimulus cut
    * Gold trade choppy in light New York afternoon session
    * Rising US Treasury yields pressure precious metals, S&P

 (Adds trader comment, Fed minutes, second byline, dateline,
updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gold was largely flat on
Wednesday as traders digested the minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve policy meeting which showed few clues about the
timing to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.
    Trading was choppy in a less-liquid afternoon session in New
York as the U.S. central bank's statement showed a few Fed
policymakers thought last month it would soon be time to slow
the pace of their bond buying "somewhat" but others counselled
patience. 
    Investors are anxiously waiting to see when the Fed will
start to slow its $85 billion monthly asset purchases, with most
predicting September as the beginning of the end of the
quantitative easing program.
    Gold prices seesawed after the Fed minutes, largely tracking
movements in U.S. equities. A rise in U.S. Treasury yields, seen
as a gauge of interest rates, appears to weigh down on precious
metals and equities across the board.  
    "The Fed minutes didn't disclose any information about the
anticipated tapering. Gold was initially helped by short
covering but its rally faded with the bond yields rising," said
Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated
Brokerage Services LLC.
    Spot gold eased 25 cents to $1,370.42 an ounce by
3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT).
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled
down $2.50 an ounce at $1,370.10, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Among other precious metals, silver was last up 0.4
percent at $23.09 an ounce. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent
to $1,514.49 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.2 percent
at $745.22 an ounce. 
 3:24 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1370.10  -2.50  -0.2  1359.20 1378.90  137,846
 US Silver SEP  22.963 -0.108  -0.5   22.755  23.360   48,872
 US Plat OCT   1519.10  -6.40  -0.4  1506.50 1525.50    5,981
 US Pall SEP    746.90  -2.75  -0.4   741.30  750.65    4,745
                                                               
 Gold          1370.42  -0.25   0.0  1360.40 1378.20         
 Silver         23.090  0.100   0.4   22.790  23.340
 Platinum      1514.49   1.89   0.1  1510.25 1522.00
 Palladium      745.22  -1.78  -0.2   744.50  749.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        146,975   188,455   189,676     23.25    0.03
 US Silver       57,843    51,821    53,048     33.95   -0.16
 US Platinum      6,021     9,313    12,514     20.68    0.00
 US Palladium     7,600     4,329     5,305                  
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jan Harvey, William Hardy, David Evans, Dale Hudson
and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.