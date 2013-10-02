FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up 2.4 pct on govt shutdown, jobs data below forecast
October 2, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up 2.4 pct on govt shutdown, jobs data below forecast

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bullion almost recoups Tuesday's losses
    * Private-sector jobs data for September weaker than
expected
    * Dollar, S&P down while Treasuries, gold up
    * Coming up: Obama to meet congressional leaders at 5:30
p.m.


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 2
percent on Wednesday as a drop in the dollar and a fall in U.S.
equities sparked bargain hunting that recouped most of bullion's
tumble the previous session. 
    Gains in the precious metal accelerated after data showed
U.S. private employers added fewer jobs than expected in
September, according to payrolls processor ADP, underscoring
steady but still sluggish growth in the labor market.
 
    A partial government shutdown in Washington entered a second
day, adding to concerns over how soon a political compromise
would be reached. Congress must also agree to raise the debt
limit in coming weeks or risk a default that could roil global
markets. 
    "The market is jittery because of the government shutdown.
If the economy numbers continue to be weaker than expected, we
may see a slide in the dollar, and money in equities flow back
into Treasuries and metals for the time being," said Tom Power,
senior commodities trader at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
    In a reversal of Tuesday's market, the S&P 500 index 
fell while safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and gold rose.
  
    Spot gold was up 2.4 percent to $1,316.41 an ounce at
2:44 p.m. EDT (1844 GMT), rebounding some $40 from a two-month
low at $1,278.24 earlier in the session.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$34.60 at $1,320.70 an ounce, with volume about 5 percent above
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Gold's inflation-hedge appeal was boosted after the European
Central Bank's chief said the ECB is watching moves in market
interest rates closely and is ready to use any policy option to
temper them if needed. 
    
    FED TAPERING, BUDGET CRISIS EYED
    Bullion's safe-haven status is usually burnished by economic
uncertainty and geopolitical tension. Prolonged U.S. budget
talks could lift gold's prices, as this keeps pressure on the
Federal Reserve to maintain its monetary stimulus for an
extended period of time.
    On Wednesday, President Barack Obama planned to meet with
congressional leaders with the deadlock in Washington showing no
signs it will end in the near future. 
    Slow growth and a weak jobs market mean the U.S. economy
will continue to need support from accommodative monetary policy
for years to come, top U.S. central banker Boston Federal
Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.
 
    On Tuesday, bullion posted its biggest daily percentage drop
in more than two weeks, following a big Comex sell order and
technical selling once prices fell below $1,300 an ounce.
    The sharp slide in the previous session stirred market talk
of forced liquidation by a distressed commodities fund and of
selling related to a fund rebalancing on the first day of the
fourth quarter, although the talk could not be confirmed.
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.9 percent
to $21.73 an ounce. Platinum was up 1 percent to
$1,388.25 an ounce and palladium gained 0.3 percent to
$717.38 an ounce.
    The platinum group metals market now focuses on Thursday's
talks to seek an end to a strike that has brought most of the
operations of South Africa's Anglo American Platinum to
a standstill for nearly one week. 

 2:44 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1320.70  34.60   2.7  1276.90 1324.20  164,542
 US Silver DEC  21.897  0.722   3.4   20.990  22.040   38,388
 US Plat JAN   1393.40   8.10   0.6  1378.50 1400.90   10,374
 US Pall DEC    721.20   2.30   0.3   712.10  722.60    3,130
                                                               
 Gold          1316.41  30.42   2.4  1279.15 1323.21         
 Silver         21.730  0.620   2.9   20.990  21.990
 Platinum      1388.25  13.65   1.0  1381.00 1394.24
 Palladium      717.38   2.38   0.3   714.52  720.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        168,132   162,650   189,283     23.18   -1.01
 US Silver       40,030    60,247    58,610     35.14    1.70
 US Platinum     10,612    14,501    12,978     20.36    0.00
 US Palladium     3,227     6,102     5,806

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
