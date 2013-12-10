FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold up 2 pct on technicals, fund buying; Fed the focus
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up 2 pct on technicals, fund buying; Fed the focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold posts biggest three-day rise in about 2 months
    * Technical buy signals above $1,250 push gold to 3-week
high
    * Case strengthens for scaling back Fed stimulus
    * Coming up: U.S. Federal Budget Wednesday


    By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose about 2
percent to a three-week high on Tuesday, boosted by technical
buying and funds' short-covering in thin trade ahead of the
Federal Reserve's December policy meeting in which it is
expected to begin trimming its monetary stimulus.
    Bullion posted its biggest three-day rise in nearly two
months. A break above strong resistance at $1,250 an ounce - a
level gold had failed to breach in the last three weeks -
triggered heavy buy orders, traders said.
    Some funds bought to cover short positions ahead of the
Fed's policy meeting next week, traders said.  
    Top Fed official St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President
James Bullard on Monday unexpectedly voiced his support for a
"small taper," joining a chorus of more-hawkish officials who
also want to begin trimming the central bank's $85 billion per
month asset-purchase pace. 
    "Investors are starting to realize that Fed tapering will
come, but the Fed is also likely to be behind the curve in
raising interest rates," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of
California-based Merk Funds, which has about $450 million worth
of assets under management. 
    "Gold can do quite well in a high-inflation environment,"
Merk said.
    Spot gold surged 2 percent to $1,267.26 an ounce, its
highest since Nov. 20. It was last up 1.8 percent at $1,263.44
an ounce by 3:38 p.m. EST (2038 GMT), its biggest one-day gain
since Oct. 22.
    During the last three sessions, gold has gained over 3
percent, the largest three-day rise since Oct. 17.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
up $26.90 at $1,261.10.
    Trading volume finished 20 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed. 
    Monday's Comex gold volume of 85,501 contracts was the
lowest since Oct. 21, CME data shows. It was also one of the 5
lowest daily turnovers this year.

    FED FOCUS 
    A Reuters poll on Monday showed the Fed was expected to
start cutting its stimulus in March, even though some economists
say that it might do so as early as this month. 
    "There is still heavy downside risk to the price of gold
with the new expectation that there will be a taper seen with
the December meeting," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals
trader at New York brokerage Newedge. 
    Gold has lost about a quarter of its value this year largely
on fears the bond purchases would be scaled back. 
    Among other precious metals, silver continued to take
influence from gold and even outperformed the metal to rise 2.7
percent on the day to $20.35 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.1
percent to $1,386.99, while palladium edged up 0.2
percent to $734.50.
    
 3:38 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1261.10  26.90   2.2  1237.40 1267.50  138,064
 US Silver MAR  20.315  0.614   3.1   19.740  20.430   45,543
 US Plat JAN   1388.70  20.20   1.5  1369.50 1400.30   11,625
 US Pall MAR    738.45   3.45   0.5   733.20  744.90    2,686
                                                              
 Gold          1263.44  22.88   1.8  1238.58 1267.26         
 Silver         20.350  0.530   2.7   19.780  20.420
 Platinum      1386.99  15.25   1.1  1375.00 1397.25
 Palladium      734.50   1.50   0.2   735.20  740.75
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        143,910   182,040   188,372      19.8   -0.67
 US Silver       51,150    62,393    57,755     27.16    0.08
 US Platinum     14,256    10,116    12,501     17.71    0.80
 US Palladium     2,708     7,974     5,941     20.88    1.31

