PRECIOUS-Gold flat; Ukraine, weak Chinese export seen supporting
#Gold Market Report
March 10, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat; Ukraine, weak Chinese export seen supporting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Tumbling Chinese export data helps limit gold losses
    * Tensions over Ukraine hurt stocks, support gold
    * Largest gold ETF reports first inflow since Feb. 25

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were
little changed on Monday as disappointing Chinese export data
helped underpin the market, with bullion investors closely
monitoring the latest development in the standoff in Ukraine
between Russia and the West.
    Earlier in the session, the yellow metal was trading lower,
extending Friday's weakness after a strong February U.S. job
report.
    The market later recouped initial losses as investors turned
their focus to a report from China which showed the world's
second-largest economy posted an unexpected tumble in export in
February. 
    With diplomacy at a standstill, gold did not respond from
the worst standoff between Russia and the West since the Cold
War. On Monday, Russia said the United States had spurned an
invitation to hold new talks resolving the Ukraine crisis.
    "Provided there is no escalation in the Ukraine crisis,
there's no urgency for fresh buyers to enter at current price,"
said Edel Tully, precious metals strategist at UBS.
    Tully said that, however, gold's ability to hold above key
lows despite strong U.S. job data on Friday suggests gold buyers
should hold onto their bullish positions in the longer run.
    Spot gold inched down 5 cents to $1,339.80 an ounce
by 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT)
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$3.30 an ounce at $1,341.50, with trading volume in line with
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. 
    Also supporting gold prices were lower U.S. stocks on the
soft data out of China and lingering concerns over Russia's
claim over part of Ukraine.
    Commodities in general sold off after a surprise fall in
China's exports, with copper sinking to 8-1/2-month lows, while
oil prices also fell. 
    
    CHINESE GOLD AT DISCOUNT
    Chinese gold prices were trading at a discount of $5-$6 an
ounce to spot prices, traders said, in a sign of weak demand.
Prices were at a premium of more than $20 at the beginning of
the year. 
    The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the
SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings rose 1.5 tonnes on
Friday, its first inflow since Feb. 25. 
    Among institutional investors in gold, hedge fund manager
John Paulson's returns soared last month as gold rallied and
bets on telecommunications and energy companies paid off.
 
    Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5
percent at $20.79 an ounce.
    Platinum fell 0.2 percent to $1,475.50 an ounce,
while palladium was down 0.6 percent at $774 an ounce.
 2:45 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1341.50   3.30   0.2  1327.50 1344.90  117,666
 US Silver MAR  20.879 -0.018  -0.1   20.600  20.885      103
 US Plat APR   1477.20  -6.40  -0.4  1465.40 1483.90   11,120
 US Pall MAR    776.65  -4.95  -0.6   775.80  775.90        4
                                                              
 Gold          1339.80  -0.05   0.0  1329.50 1344.80         
 Silver         20.790 -0.100  -0.5   20.650  21.020
 Platinum      1475.50  -2.25  -0.2  1465.00 1479.75
 Palladium      774.00  -5.00  -0.6   773.00  779.50
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        141,074   143,605   184,422     16.41    0.00
 US Silver       44,421    75,252    57,681     24.86   -1.05
 US Platinum     15,428    11,100    13,029     17.04   -0.97
 US Palladium     3,222     8,657     5,656     18.85    2.24
                                                              
   

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Anthony Barker, David Evans and Marguerita Choy)

