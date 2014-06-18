PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after Fed statement

(Adds comment, details from FOMC statement, second byline, dateline) By Frank Tang and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hinted at a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases next year but slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year, lifting bullion's safe-haven appeal. After a two-day policy meeting, the central bank slashed its forecast for U.S. economic growth to a range of between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent from an earlier forecast of around 2.9 percent, but expressed confidence the recovery was largely on track. "The growth forecast reduction suggested that the Fed may not be in a hurry to accelerate tapering," said James Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,273.40 an ounce by 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT), after trading in a narrow $9 trading range. U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up 70 cents at $1,272.70 an ounce, with trading volume less than 80,000 lots, about 45 percent below the 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The Fed also reduced its monthly asset purchases from $45 billion to $35 billion, but suggested rates eventually would be lower than it had indicated previously. Gold market participants have been monitoring the Fed's policy statements for clues on when it might begin raising interest rates, a move likely to weigh on bullion, which does not offer its holders interest or dividends. A high reading for U.S. inflation on Tuesday raised expectations the Fed might signal a sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates. Tightening rates would also lift the dollar and put pressure on dollar-priced commodities like gold. Gold hit a three-week high of $1,284.85 on Monday due to volatility sparked by violence in Iraq, but prices have dropped since then. Gold is up nearly 2 percent so far in June. Reflecting bearish investor sentiment toward bullion, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.26 tonne to 782.62 tonnes on Tuesday, a second straight day of declines. The fund posted its biggest outflow since mid-April on Monday. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6 percent to $19.80 an ounce. Platinum rose 1 percent to $1,446.90, and palladium gained 1 percent to $821.75 an ounce. Platinum group investors digested news that Anglo American Platinum and other companies confirmed that a large number of employees had returned to South Africa's platinum belt after spending the strike period elsewhere. 2:34 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1272.70 0.70 0.1 1266.50 1276.00 77,356 US Silver SEP 19.821 0.045 0.2 19.710 19.870 6,706 US Plat JUL 1450.80 7.70 0.5 1438.50 1464.00 12,552 US Pall SEP 822.65 5.95 0.7 817.25 834.50 4,274 Gold 1273.40 2.21 0.2 1266.60 1274.50 Silver 19.800 0.110 0.6 19.700 19.820 Platinum 1446.90 14.40 1.0 1438.70 1460.00 Palladium 821.75 8.45 1.0 818.20 831.70 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 78,493 147,571 165,114 13.09 -0.05 US Silver 46,572 49,807 55,340 17.72 0.18 US Platinum 15,935 14,585 12,336 17.38 -0.36 US Palladium 4,319 9,189 5,899 21.01 0.01 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jane Baird and Dan Grebler)