FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold flat after Yellen comments; platinum rises
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold flat after Yellen comments; platinum rises

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yellen: uncertain US economic weakness caused by brutal
cold
    * Ukraine jitters trigger some safety demand
    * Platinum group metals up after Impala's force majeure
    * Coming up: U.S. GDP data, consumer sentiment Friday

 (Releads, updates market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices ended flat
on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said cold
winter weather seems to be the culprit for slower U.S. economic
activities, suggesting the central bank was poised to press
forward in trimming its stimulus.
    Platinum and palladium each climbed more than 1 percent
after South Africa's Impala Platinum declared force
majeure on supply contracts at its strike-hit Rustenburg mine,
intensifying supply fears from the top exporter of the metals by
far. 
    In her testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen said unusually harsh winter weather appears to be behind
recent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy. 
    Analysts, however, said overall improvement in the U.S.
economy and a strong dollar could weigh down on gold in the
longer run.
    "There are still concerns that weakness in the U.S. economy
is still going to spill over into March because of the cold
weather that we have seen throughout February," Deutsche Bank
analyst Michael Lewis said.
    "My sense is that gold may still have a bit more upside to
run, but we still have that strong dollar, strong U.S. growth
view, which will weigh the metal down in the longer term," he
said.
    Spot gold edged down 1 cent to $1,330.69 an ounce by
3:44 p.m. EST (2044 GMT), well off a high of $1,345.35 hit
earlier in the session.
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$3.80 an ounce at $1,331.80, with volume about 10 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    A weaker dollar underpinned gold buying, traders said.
Earlier, the U.S. currency rose to a two-week high against a
basket of major currencies as a stronger-than-expected read on
U.S. durable goods orders offset a rise in weekly jobless
claims.     
    Political and economic turmoil in Ukraine also supported
gold after armed men seized the parliament in the nation's
Crimea region on Thursday and raised the Russian flag. This
alarmed Kiev's new rulers, who urged Moscow not to move troops
out of its navy base on the peninsula. 
    Platinum group metals rose about 1.5 percent after Impala's
decision to declare force majeure on supply contracts, which
allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement
to be ignored. 
    Platinum rose 1.5 percent to $1,447.50 an ounce,
while palladium gained 1.4 percent to $739 an ounce. 
    Silver was up 0.3 percent at $21.28 an ounce,
recovering from Wednesday's nearly 3 percent drop. 
 3:44 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1331.80   3.80   0.3  1324.00 1336.40  114,436
 US Silver MAR  21.314  0.060   0.3   20.985  21.480   15,085
 US Plat APR   1453.40  24.30   1.7  1419.50 1455.50   17,961
 US Pall MAR    742.25  10.75   1.5   726.90  744.00    2,729
                                                               
 Gold          1330.69  -0.01   0.0  1324.20 1336.10         
 Silver         21.280  0.070   0.3   21.020  21.480
 Platinum      1447.50  21.51   1.5  1423.75 1452.00
 Palladium      739.00  10.25   1.4   729.75  744.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        135,675   152,466   182,772     16.16   -0.43
 US Silver       68,465    70,911    57,236     27.16    0.28
 US Platinum     19,876     9,537    13,234      17.1   -0.26
 US Palladium    11,098     7,791     5,523     14.24    0.30
                                                               
   

 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
William Hardy, Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.