Silver hammered to 4-year low as gold and base metals retreat

* Weakness in other commodities batters silver

* Prices may be due a bounce, as selling looks overdone

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Silver prices slid to their lowest in four years on Monday, with the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates undermining precious metals and industrial commodities dented by worries over Chinese demand.

Caught on both counts with dual roles as an industrial metal, widely used in electronics, and as an investment vehicle, silver tumbled more than 3 percent in just 40 minutes in early Asian trade to hit its lowest since mid-2010 at $17.30 an ounce.

By 1259 GMT it had recovered to $17.70 an ounce, down 0.3 percent.

As well as a retreat in gold prices, which hit 8-1/2 month lows on Monday, weakness in other industrial metals weighed on silver, analysts said. Sector bellwether copper hit a three-month low on Monday and other base metals retreated on demand concerns ahead of manufacturing data from top consumer China.

“People have postulated that if gold is falling because the world economy is normalising, silver should outperform because at its heart it is an industrial metal,” Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.

“But in the last few weeks we’ve seen industrial metals selling off as well on Chinese slowdown concerns, worries over Europe,” he added. “Everything is going wrong for silver really -- industrial metals are going down, gold’s going down, so silver is going down as well. Investors just aren’t interested.”

BOUNCE PREDICTED

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed that hedge funds and money managers switched silver into a net short position for the first time since mid-June.

Investors’ current lack of interest may, paradoxically, be about the only reason to be positive on silver, Turner said. If positioning becomes overextended, it could herald a bounce.

The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, spiked up to its highest since mid-2010 on Monday at 68.7, putting silver at its cheapest compared to gold in four years.

Both precious metals came under pressure last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could raise interest rates more quickly than forecasts, increasingly the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding commodities.

The swiftness of the upward move in the ratio suggests that the move may have been overdone, analysts said.

“It does look a bit inconsistent with the growth indicators in the United States -- normally this sort of environment shouldn’t imply a rise in the gold/silver ratio,” Michael Lewis, head of commodities research at Deutsche Bank said. “ETF goldings are pretty stable for silver.”

“We’d say this has probably gone too far.” (Editing by William Hardy)