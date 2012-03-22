FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - March gasoline falls, April gains
#Market News
March 22, 2012

US WCoast Products - March gasoline falls, April gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - March-delivery gasoline retreated on Wednesday while April-delivery gasoline gained on the cusp of a change in prompt-month contracts in the Los Angeles spot market, traders said.

March CARBOB gasoline fell 6 cents to a 15-cent discount under April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. April CARBOB gasoline rose 4.5 cents to finish at even with May NYMEX RBOB.

March CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market fell 4 cents to trade at even with L.A.

Traders said buying interest in March CARBOB was drying up as the contract nears expiration by the end of the week and there were some buyers chasing the April contract.

Buying interest faded in the Portland, Oregon, market with gasoline dropping 4 cents to a 6-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil.

April-delivery CARB diesel, made to reduce pollution in California’s cities, fell 3 cents to trade at a 9.5-cent premium over May NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel, used outside California cities, was even with CARB diesel.

Jet fuel retreated 0.25-cent to sell at 13.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Diesel in Portland finished unchanged at 23 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

