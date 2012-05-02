US WCoast Products - Gasoline climbs on refinery maintenance

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline climbed 7 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday as planned maintenance kept some refineries on the West Coast of the United States offline, traders said.

May CARBOB gasoline reached a premium of 29 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Tuesday in Los Angeles. CARBOB in San Francisco was 5 cents over the L.A. price.

June CARBOB in L.A. climbed 3 cents to 12 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was bid at 20 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

CARB diesel, mandated by regulators to reduce pollution in California’s major cities, finished 0.25 cent stronger for the May contract at 11.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was up 4 cents at 25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 0.25 cent to 7.25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.