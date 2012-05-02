US WCoast Products-California gasoline extends gains

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - California spot gasoline differentials extended gains on Wednesday after Tesoro Corp confirmed planned work had begun on its San Francisco Bay-area refinery, adding to such work already keeping other refineries in the U.S. West Coast region offline, traders said.

Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline differentials for May rose about 9 cents per gallon to 34 cents over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while San Francisco CARBOB was 6 cents above the L.A. price at 40 cents over.

Tesoro said on Wednesday that planned work was under way on unspecified units at its 166,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Martinez, California. The company also said work had begun at its 93,500 bpd refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii.

That is in addition to ongoing work at several other refineries, including BP Plc’s 225,000 bpd Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, and Phillips 66’s California refineries -- 120,200 bpd Rodeo and 139,000 bpd Wilmington.

June CARBOB in L.A gained 7 cents per gallon to about 17.50 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

L.A. CARB diesel for May held steady at 11.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures.

May L.A. jet fuel differentials gained a penny per gallon to 7.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Portland, Oregon gasoline was seen done at 26 cents over June NYMEX RBOB, up a penny, while Portland diesel fell 2 cents to trade at 23 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory data release on Wednesday showed West Coast gasoline stocks fell by 1 million barrels last week, helping push U.S. stocks down by 2 million barrels to 209.7 million barrels.

West Coast distillate stocks fell by 385,000 barrels, the EIA said.

West Coast refinery utilization rose by 6.2 percentage points to 79.7 percent last week, the EIA said.