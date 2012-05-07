US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on BP restart

HOUSTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Gasoline dipped in the Los Angeles market on Monday as BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was restarting after a nearly 3-month shutdown following a February fire.

May CARBOB sold down a penny on Monday at a 26-cent premium to June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, after falling 12 cents on Friday in anticipation of the BP restart.

May CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was between 5 cents and 10 cents over L.A. CARBOB.

June L.A. CARBOB was offered at 15 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 37 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

May CARB diesel, mandated by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state’s major metropolitan areas, was offered at 11 cents over June NYMEX heating oil. San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel was 10 cents stronger than L.A.

May EPA diesel, which meets federal environmental regulations and is used outside California’s cities, sold at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles traded at 8.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil, up 0.75-cent from Friday.

Diesel in the Portland market was offered at 29 cents over NYMEX heating oil.