US WCoast Products -Gasoline weakens on BP restart
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 10:55 PM / 5 years ago

US WCoast Products -Gasoline weakens on BP restart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Gasoline weakened in West Coast spot markets on Monday as BP Plc was restarting its 225,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline was down 3.5 cents in the Los Angeles spot market at 51.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

June CARBOB, mandated by California’s Air Resources Board, fell 4 cents to sell at 30 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, May gasoline was down 4 cents at 68 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

Los Angeles May CARB diesel was down 0.5 cent at a 10.5-cent premium over June NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel in the San Francisco Bay market was 1.5 cents stronger than L.A.

May EPA diesel was 2 cents weaker than L.A. CARB diesel.

EPA diesel meets federal regulations for ultra-low sulfur diesel while CARB diesel meets California Air Resources Board standards to cut pollution in California’s metropolitan areas.

Jet fuel was down 1 cent at 9 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Diesel in Portland sold at 37 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

