US WCoast Products - Gasoline continues drop

HOUSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials fell further on Thursday as BP Plc’s 225,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery continued its return to production after being shut for three months.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline slid 2 cents to a 23-cent premium per gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market.

CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market sold at an 8-cent discount to L.A. on the return of Tesoro Corp’s 166,000 bpd Martinez, California, refinery to full production following an overhaul.

June CARBOB also sold in L.A. at 23 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland market traded at 51.5 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel gained a half-cent at 7 cents over June NYMEX heating oil in L.A. Bay CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 5.5 cents/9.5 cents over June heating oil.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Portland finished at 33 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol and CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas. Outside of California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.