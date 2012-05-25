US WCoast Products - Gasoline steady in thin markets

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Gasoline premiums were steady on Friday in West Coast spot markets, where few traders could be found on the eve of the three-day Memorial Day holiday, which starts the U.S. summer driving season.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline rose 2 cents a gallon to sell at 86 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Portland gasoline shot up during the week on rumored problems with BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, which is restarting after a three-month shutdown for repairs from a February fire.

Sources familiar with refinery operations have said the refinery still expects to return to normal operations by the end of May and has only had routine challenges in balancing production levels among restarting units after a plant-wide shutdown.

Diesel in Portland was up 3 cents at 23 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

In the Los Angeles spot market, June CARBOB gasoline finished at 26.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 1.5 cents.

San Francisco Bay market June CARBOB was bid 7 cents higher at 34 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Traders said gasoline was being moved from the L.A. and the Bay to the Pacific Northwest due to tight supply in Washington state.

L.A. June CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 6 cents/8 cents over July NYMEX heating oil, a gain of 0.5 cent. Bay CARB diesel was again even with the L.A. price.

L.A. jet fuel remained at 8 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.