US WCoast Products - Portland gasoline drops
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - Portland gasoline drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the Portland market fell 43 cents to a 41-cent-per-gallon premium over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline as BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was back in production, traders said.

Diesel in Portland slid 3 cents to 15 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

In the Los Angeles market, June CARBOB gasoline fell 4 cents to 15 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline due to the BP return. San Francisco June CARBOB paralleled the L.A. decline, down 4 cents to 21 cents on top of July NYMEX RBOB.

June CARB diesel in Los Angeles was unchanged at 6 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. EPA diesel was a penny under CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in L.A. was steady at 8 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.

