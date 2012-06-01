US WCoast products -Portland gasoline continues slide

HOUSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, spot market continued sliding on Friday due to the return to production of BP Plc’s 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.

Gasoline in Portland fell 21 cents to a premium of 20 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Portland gasoline has fallen 66 cents this week.

On May 23, Portland gasoline traded at $1.10 a gallon over NYMEX RBOB due to perceived problems with the restart of BP’s Cherry Point refinery, which was shut from Feb. 17 to May 21 due for repairs from a fire in the central crude distillation unit.

Diesel in Portland dipped 4 cents to trade at 11 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

June CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market also fell on Friday due the BP refinery return, down 14 cents at 1 cent over July NYMEX RBOB. July CARBOB in sold at flat with August NYMEX RBOB.

June CARB diesel in Los Angeles was again valued at 6 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. EPA ultra-low sulfur diesel was discounted a penny from the CARB price in L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was again selling at 8 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil