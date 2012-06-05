US WCoast Products - Gasoline dips on report expectations

HOUSTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles gasoline differentials dipped on Tuesday, one day before a U.S. government report is expected to show an increase in regional gasoline supplies, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline dipped 1.5 cents to a 1.5-cent-a-gallon premium over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

The American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday said the gasoline inventory rose by 132,000 barrels last week to 25.68 million barrels.

“Let’s see if EIA comes through,” said one trader referring to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which will issue the report on national energy inventory on Wednesday morning.

CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market sold even with the Los Angeles market price.

July CARBOB in L.A. was sold at 1.5 cents a gallon over July RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland market traded at 2.5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

June CARB diesel in the L.A. market sold at 4 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 5 cents/7.25 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

June EPA diesel traded at 3.5 cents on top of NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. was down 0.5 cent at 7.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)