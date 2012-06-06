US WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline falls to even

HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - June-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 1.5 cents to even with July NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday as the U.S. government reported a 1.165-million-barrel increase in West Coast gasoline inventory last week, traders said.

June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at 1 cent a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline stockpiles rose to 25.9 million barrels last week, according to the report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Two Los Angeles market refineries were performing planned overhauls on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery began a planned overhaul on Monday, and Tesoro Corp.’s 97,000 bpd Wilmington, California, refinery began work on Wednesday.

July-delivery CARBOB in L.A. sold at 1 cent a gallon under June L.A. CARBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 10 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB.

Diesel in Portland traded at 12 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

In the Los Angeles market, CARB diesel was offered at 4 cents over NYMEX July heating oil, unchanged from Tuesday. CARB diesel sold at 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil, down 0.25 cent from Tuesday.

EPA diesel was a penny under CARB diesel in the L.A. market.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles finished at 8.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil, up 0.5 cent.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.