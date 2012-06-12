FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products- L.A. gasoline strengthens
June 12, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products- L.A. gasoline strengthens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Gasoline strengthened on Monday in the Los Angeles spot market as Phillips 66’s 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery reported an equipment malfunction, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline gained 0.5 cent to a discount of 6.5 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was at a discount of 4 cents to July NYMEX CARBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was at a 6-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel fell 0.75 cent to 4.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX July heating oil in Los Angeles.

EPA diesel was at 5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was steady at an offer of 9 cents over July heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market sold at 6 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas. Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.

