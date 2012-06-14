FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline continues slide
#Energy
June 14, 2012 / 11:55 PM / 5 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline continues slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Gasoline continued sliding on Thursday in the Los Angeles spot market as supply was seen increasing across the West Coast, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline in Los Angeles fell 1 cent to 8 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

June CARB diesel in L.A. was unchanged from Wednesday at 4 cents a gallon on top of July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay, CARB diesel sold at 7.5 cents a gallon over July heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. sold down 0.5 cent at 8 cents a gallon over July heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, diesel was steady in a bid-offer spread of 8 cents/9 cents over July heating oil.

Gasoline in the Portland market sold a 17-cent-a-gallon discount to July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
