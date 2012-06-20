FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline weakens
June 20, 2012 / 2:01 AM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Gasoline in the Los Angeles market weakened on market expectations that a U.S. government report due on Wednesday will show an increase in West Coast inventory, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline retreated a penny on Tuesday to 14 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at a 1-cent discount to the L.A. price.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline retreated 4 cents to a 21-cent discount under July RBOB.

CARB diesel was down 0.75 cent at a 3.75-cent premium over July NYMEX heating oil in the Los Angeles market. EPA diesel in L.A. was discounted 2 cents from CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was offered 0.5 cent higher at 7.5 cents over July heating oil.

In Portland, diesel was up 0.5 cent at 6 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)

