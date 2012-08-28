US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on supply worries

HOUSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Gasoline rose in the Los Angeles spot market on expectations of tightening national supply, traders said on Monday.

September CARBOB gasoline sold in the L.A. market at 28.5 cents over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 2.5 cents from Friday’s finish.

September CARBOB was one cent stronger in the San Francisco Bay market, traders said.

The Bay market is expected to have tighter supply and higher differentials for several months due to the shutdown of the crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp’s 245,000-bpd Richmond, California, refinery because of damage from an Aug. 6 fire. The crude unit was expected to be shut for up to six months.

Chevron continues to produce at least 50 percent of its capacity for transportation fuel while the CDU is shut.

Also, a hydrocracker has been shut at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 156,400-bpd Martinez, California, plant, according to traders.

Tropical Storm Isaac, currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico, has forced the shutdown of refineries in Louisiana, lifting gasoline prices in spot and futures markets across the country.

L.A. September CARB diesel was in a bid-offer spread of 23 cents/26 cents over October NYMEX heating oil, up 7 cents from Friday.

In the Bay market September CARB diesel sold at 30 cents over October heating oil, up 4 cents.

September jet fuel in Los Angeles traded at 19 cents over NYMEX heating oil. October jet sold at 11.5 cents over November NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

Portland, Oregon, market September gasoline traded at 7 cents over October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Diesel was in a bid-offer spread of 25 cents/28 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.