FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline slips in well-supplied market
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 9, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline slips in well-supplied market

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - California gasoline’s differential in the Los Angeles wholesale market fell on Monday in thin trading as the market remained well supplied.

Los Angeles market, December-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded for 7 cents a gallon under January RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile, down 4 cents from Friday’s close.

Plummeting Brent crude oil prices, which hit a five-year low on Monday, kept West Coast traders glued to their screens but did not actually affect the differential, market sources said.

In the San Francisco Bay market, December-delivery CARBOB gasoline closed at 14 cents a gallon under NYMEX RBOB.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in other parts of the country. CARBOB and EPA gasoline are made to blend with ethanol.

December-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market closed at 18 cents a gallon under January NYMEX RBOB on Monday.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel is required by CARB, with a formula more stringent than U.S. EPA diesel standards.

L.A. December CARB diesel closed at 11 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil futures on Monday.

Bay-market December CARB diesel also closed 9 cent a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil.

December-delivery EPA diesel settled at 7 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil in the Portland, Oregon, market.

Jet fuel in the L.A. market settled at 8 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil in light trading, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.