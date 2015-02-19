U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline spikes after refinery blast

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials on Wednesday hit the highest level since September 2013 after a large explosion ripped through a major oil refinery in the region.

February-delivery CARBOB gasoline in L.A. jumped 11 cents to 44 cents a gallon over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange after an explosion at Exxon Mobil Corp.’s 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery Torrance, California.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline in L.A. rose 14 cents to 23 cents a gallon over April RBOB futures on NYMEX amid heavy buying by refineries and traders.

In the San Francisco market, February-delivery CARBOB fell 20.5 cents to settle 3 cents per gallon over RBOB futures.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and as with diesel, meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the EPA. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market settled 11 cents a gallon over March NYMEX RBOB, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB, with a more stringent formula than U.S. Environmental Protection Agency diesel standards.

February-delivery L.A. CARB diesel rose 14 cents to settle 17 cents above March heating oil futures, also pushed higher by the explosion at Torrance, which is a major diesel supplier to the region.

February-delivery S.F. CARB diesel settled 11 cents over futures, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

February-delivery Portland EPA diesel ended Wednesday at a 2.5-cent premium over March NYMEX heating oil, also unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

L.A. jet fuel was bid at 14 cents a gallon under futures with an asking price of 10 cents a gallon under futures, traders said, unchanged from Tuesday’s price amid ample supplies. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)