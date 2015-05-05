FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline falls amid weak demand
#Intel
May 5, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline falls amid weak demand

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market fell on Monday amid weak demand from refineries, traders said.

May-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline traded twice for 39 cents and 34.5 cents a gallon over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Monday, down 13 cents from Friday’s price.

June-delivery L.A. CARBOB also traded twice for 19 cents and 17 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures, traders said.

May-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline was seen 25.5 cents a gallon over June RBOB futures, traders said.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

May-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market was seen 27 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB futures on Monday, traders said, down 5 cents from Friday’s price.

As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.

May-delivery L.A. diesel half a cent a gallon over June heating oil futures while May-delivery S.F. CARB diesel was 11.5 cents a gallon over futures, traders said.

Portland EPA diesel for May delivery was 16 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil, traders said.

One deal for May-delivery L.A. jet fuel was done for 3.75 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)

