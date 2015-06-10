FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline rises in light trading
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline rises in light trading

Rory Carroll

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market rebounded on Tuesday in thin trading as buyers took advantage of low prices, traders said.

June-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline traded for 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX, up 2 cents from Monday’s price. July-delivery CARBOB was bid at 9 cents and offered at 10 cents a gallon over futures.

June-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline rose with L.A., also finishing 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

June-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market was 22 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said, up 4 cents from Monday’s price.

As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.

June-delivery L.A. CARB diesel was 0.75 cents a gallon below futures while June-delivery S.F. CARB diesel was 2 cents a gallon under futures, trader said.

Portland EPA diesel for June delivery was seen 21.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.

June-delivery L.A. wholesale jet fuel traded twice for 0.5 cents and 0.25 cents over futures, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.