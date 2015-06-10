U.S. WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline rises in light trading

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market rebounded on Tuesday in thin trading as buyers took advantage of low prices, traders said.

June-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline traded for 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX, up 2 cents from Monday’s price. July-delivery CARBOB was bid at 9 cents and offered at 10 cents a gallon over futures.

June-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline rose with L.A., also finishing 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

June-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market was 22 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said, up 4 cents from Monday’s price.

As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.

June-delivery L.A. CARB diesel was 0.75 cents a gallon below futures while June-delivery S.F. CARB diesel was 2 cents a gallon under futures, trader said.

Portland EPA diesel for June delivery was seen 21.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.

June-delivery L.A. wholesale jet fuel traded twice for 0.5 cents and 0.25 cents over futures, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)