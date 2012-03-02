FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US WCoast Products - Gasoline slide continues
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 1:53 AM / 6 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline slide continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline premiums continued a week-long slide in West Coast refined products spot markets on Thursday, falling to less than half of where they stood at the beginning of the week.

March unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished at a 15-cent a gallon premium on April NYMEX gasoline in the Los Angeles market. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay spot market was 3 cents under L.A.

April CARBOB in L.A. finished at 9 cents a gallon over May NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at 11 cents on top April NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles finished at 16.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel was a penny weaker in San Francisco.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was at 12 cents over April NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. jet fuel finished at 12 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Portland diesel was valued at 21.5 cents over heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.