US WCoast Products - Gasoline slide continues
March 8, 2012 / 11:43 PM / 6 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline slide continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 2.5 cents on Thursday as traders continue to see increasing supply as refineries restore production following planned overhauls.

March CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at a 17-cent-a-gallon premium on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay CARBOB was 4 cents under the L.A. price.

Portland, Oregon, gasoline rose 4 cents to finish at a 3-cent discount as a planned overhaul at a Washington state refinery approaches.

Los Angeles-market March CARB diesel fell a penny to 19 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. retreated 1 cent to 15.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, diesel was unchanged at 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

