US WCoast Products - Gasoline drops
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 6 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell in California spot markets on Friday as demand continued to fade while supply was seen increasing, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 3.5 cents to 13.5 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market. CARBOB in San Francisco remained at a 4-cent discount from L.A.

Portland, Oregon, market gasoline gained 2 cents to a 2-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB as ConocoPhillips’ 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery told state regulators it was scheduled to begin plant-wide shutdown and overhaul on Friday.

March L.A. CARB diesel, blended for use in California’s cities, gained a half-cent at 19.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel in San Francisco was discounted 2 cents from L.A.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel, used outside of California’s cities, was even with CARB diesel in the L.A. market.

Jet fuel fell in L.A. by 0.75 cent to 14.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 24 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

