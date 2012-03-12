FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline flat on starts, stops
March 12, 2012 / 11:35 PM / in 6 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline flat on starts, stops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 12 (Reuters) - CARBOB gasoline finished on Monday even with its finish on Friday as refineries were starting and stopping production before or after planned and unplanned repairs, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at 13.5 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was 3 cents under L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at a 1-cent discount to April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Los Angeles CARB diesel, meant for use in California’s cities, fell 0.75 cent to 18.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California’s cities, was even with CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in L.A. finished at a 15-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil.

