US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on scheduling
March 16, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 6 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on scheduling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 16 (Reuters) - March-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 10 cents on Friday to a premium of 5 cents on top of April NYMEX RBOB as scheduling began for the final period under the March contract.

San Francisco-market March CARBOB continued to parallel the southern California market, trading at even to L.A.

April L.A. CARBOB rose to even with the L.A. CARBOB contract.

March Portland gasoline rose 8.5 cents to 3 cents over April NYMEX RBOB.

March CARB diesel, blended to reduce pollution in California cities, rose 1.5 cents to finish at 12.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. April CARB diesel sold at 11 cents over May NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel, used outside California cities, was even with CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel retreated 0.5 cent in L.A. to 13.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland fell a penny to 23 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

