US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on NYMEX
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on NYMEX

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Gasoline rose in West Coast spot markets on Monday as the NYMEX benchmark increased along with the regional differential, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline gained 0.5 cent at a 9.5-cents-a-gallon discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, which rose 7.59 cents to $3.384 a gallon in the Los Angeles market. May-delivery CARBOB was discounted by 7 cents from June NYMEX RBOB.

April CARBOB was discounted 12.5 cents from May NYMEX RBOB in the San Francisco Bay market.

The premium for gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market shrank by 2 cents to 3 cents over May NYMEX RBOB.

April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state’s major metropolitan areas, fell 1 cent in a bid-offer spread at 15/16 cents over May NYMEX heating oil, which rose 7.95 cents to $3.2488 a gallon.

EPA grade diesel, which is used outside California’s cities, was discounted between 4 cents and 3 cents from CARB diesel.

Jet fuel was down 2 cents at 15.5 cents/16.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was 5 cents stronger at a 35-cent offer premium on top of NYMEX heating oil.

