US WCoast Products-Gasoline gains ahead of holiday

HOUSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials gained 3 cents in California spot markets on Thursday as buyers sought to prepare for the long Easter holiday weekend, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB finished at a 9-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. In the San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was discounted by 2 cents from the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1.5 cents to a 2.5-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state’s major metropolitan areas, fell 4.5 cents to 8.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil as demand was off for diesel in L.A.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California’s cities, was 3 cents under CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in L.A. was down a penny at a 14.5-cent premium on May NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland rose 3 cents to 43 cents over NYMEX heating oil.