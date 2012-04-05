FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US WCoast Products-Gasoline gains ahead of holiday
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 6 years

US WCoast Products-Gasoline gains ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline differentials gained 3 cents in California spot markets on Thursday as buyers sought to prepare for the long Easter holiday weekend, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB finished at a 9-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. In the San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was discounted by 2 cents from the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1.5 cents to a 2.5-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

April-delivery CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state’s major metropolitan areas, fell 4.5 cents to 8.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil as demand was off for diesel in L.A.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California’s cities, was 3 cents under CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in L.A. was down a penny at a 14.5-cent premium on May NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland rose 3 cents to 43 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.