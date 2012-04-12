FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products-Gasoline gains on Arizona demand
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

US WCoast Products-Gasoline gains on Arizona demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Gasoline gained in West Coast spot markets due to tighter supply in the Phoenix, Arizona, market, traders said on Thursday.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at a 4-cent discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 3 cents from Wednesday. April CARBOB gasoline also strengthened in the San Francisco Bay market with a discount narrowed by 1-cent to 6 cents under May RBOB.

Gasoline in Phoenix, which had been selling at a 5-cent premium to May RBOB, climbed 4 cents to a 9-cent premium. The Phoenix market is supplied by refineries in Los Angeles and New Mexico and West Texas.

Production problems at some of the refineries east of Phoenix have tightened demand for refined products from west of the Arizona capital.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market gained 2 cents to a penny discount under May RBOB.

CARB diesel, which is designed by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas, was weaker by 2.5 cents in a bid-offer spread at 7.5 cents/9.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel, which is used outside of California’s cities, was discounted by a penny from CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles retreated 2.5 cents to 10.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland retreated to a bid-offer spread of 26 cents/36 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

