US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls expected return

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell 7 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday on the expected return of Washington state refineries performing overhauls, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished in L.A. at a discount of 2 cents a gallon under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, which finished at $3.234 a gallon, down 3.3 cents. CARBOB finished on Monday at a premium of 5 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

ConocoPhillips’ 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery was said by traders on Tuesday to be near finishing a planned overhaul. The company has only said the refinery is performing maintenance.

Tesoro Corp’s 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery was also said to be finishing an overhaul, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB fell 1.25 cents to a discount of 2.5 cents under June NYMEX RBOB in L.A.

San Francisco Bay market April CARBOB remained at 5 cents over the L.A. price on Tuesday.

Gasoline in Portland was at 3.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB, down 4 cents on the expected return of the two refineries.

April-delivery CARB diesel, mandated by state pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas, dipped 1 cent to trade in L.A. at 7 cents over May NYMEX heating oil, which up 1 cent at $3.1266 a gallon.

Bay-market CARB diesel for April was 2 cents stronger than L.A.

EPA-grade diesel, used outside of California’s major cities, was again discounted by 3 cents from CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was down 1.5 cents at 6.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was down 3 cents at 26 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.