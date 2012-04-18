US WCoast Products- Gasoline climbs on draw

HOUSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Gasoline climbed in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a 1.2-million draw on West Coast gasoline inventory, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline climbed 5 cents to sell at 3 cents a gallon in L.A. over May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, which fell 2.1 cents to finish at $3.2325 a gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday West Coast gasoline stockpiles fell to 29.737 million barrels last week.

April CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was 2 cents stronger than L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was offered at 6 cents over NYMEX May RBOB.

Tesoro Corp said its 97,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, and its 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery were back to normal operations on Wednesday after completing planned work.

The coking unit at Tesoro’s L.A. refinery has also recovered from a power interruption that cut production on the unit, Tesoro said.

ConocoPhillips 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery is nearing the end of a planned overhaul while work continues to repair BP Plc’s 225,000 bpd refinery after a February fire in the crude unit.

Conoco’s 139,000 bpd L.A.-area refinery in Wilmington, California, began planned work on a unit earlier this week.

May CARBOB in L.A. rose 4.5 cents to finish at 7 cents a gallon over JUNE NYMEX RBOB.

April CARBOB is in its final week of trading and May CARBOB will become the front-month contract next week.

Distillate inventories also fell last week, according to EIA’s report, down 803,000 barrels to 12.167 barrels.

CARB diesel, mandated by state pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas, dipped 0.5-cent to sell at 6.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil.

May CARB diesel sold at 7 cents over June NYMEX heating oil as traders said the market was focusing more on the May contract with April near expiration.

EPA-grade diesel, used outside of California’s cities, was discounted 2 cents from CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles traded at 6.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was down 2.5 cents at 23.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.