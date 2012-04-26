FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US WCoast Products- Gasoline climbs on Chevron upset
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:17 PM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products- Gasoline climbs on Chevron upset

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Gasoline climbed 4 cents in the San Francisco Bay spot market on Thursday after Chevron Corp’s 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery reported a malfunction to California pollution regulators, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at an 18-cent-a-gallon premium on June NYMEX RBOB in the Bay market. CARBOB in the Los Angeles market sold at 4 cents under the Bay price.

June CARBOB sold in Los Angeles at 5 cents over July NYMEX gasoline, off by 3.5 cents from Wednesday’s level.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1 cent to 10 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California’s major cities, sold up in the Bay market for May delivery at a 14-cent premium to the June NYMEX heating oil contract.

L.A. CARB diesel was 1 cent stronger at 9.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel, which complies with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations and is used outside California’s cities, sold at a 2.5-cent discount to CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel was 0.25-cent weaker at a 7-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.

Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 21 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.